RAMANATHAPURAM

18 December 2021 19:12 IST

On account of Arudhra darshan at Sri Mangalanatha Swamy Temple in Uthirakosamangai, Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat has announced a local holiday on December 20. In a press release, he said that January 8, 2022 would hence be a working day. However, the treasury and other essential and emergency services would be functioning on local holiday.

