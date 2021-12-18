On account of Arudhra darshan at Sri Mangalanatha Swamy Temple in Uthirakosamangai, Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat has announced a local holiday on December 20. In a press release, he said that January 8, 2022 would hence be a working day. However, the treasury and other essential and emergency services would be functioning on local holiday.
Local holiday
Special Correspondent
RAMANATHAPURAM,
December 18, 2021 19:12 IST
Special Correspondent
RAMANATHAPURAM,
December 18, 2021 19:12 IST
