March 21, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan has declared a local holiday for the district on Monday (March 25) in view of ‘Panguni uthiram’ celebrations.

As Hindus will be visiting their heirloom temples to offer special prayers on this holy day, all government offices and educational institutions will remain closed on Monday.

However, the local holiday is not applicable for the government public examinations and hence the students writing the exams should appear for the examinations. The invigilators for the government examinations should report for duty without fail.

Similarly, the government employees and the officers involved in the preparations for the upcoming Parliamentary elections should report for duty on Monday as the candidates will file their nomination on this day.

The compensatory working day for this local holiday will be April 6, Dr. Karthikeyan said.

