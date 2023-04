April 25, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MADURAI

A local holiday has been declared for Madurai district on May 5 in view of Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into Vaigai river as part of Chithirai festival. The district treasury and sub-treasuries, banks and other essential and emergency services would function with limited staff on the day, according to a press release issued by Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar.

To compensate for this day, educational institutions and government offices will function on June 10, he added.