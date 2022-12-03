Local body representatives asked not to allow ‘substitutes’ to exercise powers

December 03, 2022 06:11 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Collector V. Vishnu has exhorted local body heads and representatives, especially women panchayat presidents, not to allow anyone to discharge their duties and exercise their powers.

Addressing a training programme for the heads and representatives of local bodies at the Collectorate here on Saturday, he said after fully understanding their duties and powers, they should perform in an unbiased manner to fulfil all basic needs of the people. They should not allow anyone to interfere in their functioning, as the “substitutes” would ruin the administration and earn a bad name for them.

The local body heads and representatives should clearly understand the welfare schemes being implemented by the Union and the State governments. Since ‘Smart Classrooms’ were playing a pivotal role in teaching – learning process to make teaching and students’ understanding easier, the elected representatives should persuade MLAs to release funds from their Constituency Development Fund for creating at least one ‘Smart Classroom’ in each panchayat union school.

“You should carefully go through the handbook detailing your powers and responsibilities, besides explaining the welfare schemes. You should meet the officials of the Department of Rural Development and other departments frequently and discuss with them ways of getting funds for infrastructure development and welfare schemes so as to make the district ‘numero uno’ in the country,” the Collector said.

He exhorted the participants to play an active role in ‘Nellai Neervalam’ water management programme being implemented across the district to restore neglected waterbodies and channels with the participation of public and sponsors. “We should set the target of restoring every waterbody and channel before 2024,” he said.

Mr. Vishnu also administered them anti-drug and anti-tobacco pledge. “Since the younger generation is getting attracted towards tobacco and drugs, the heads of local bodies should strictly stop manufacture, stocking, sale and use of banned tobacco products and drugs,” Mr. Vishnu said, adding every local body should establish effective solid waste management programme to protect the environment.

“While degradable solid waste should be converted into manure, non-degradable waste should be disposed of without polluting the nature. Every street in every village should have a good number of trees protected by the locals,” he said.

District Panchayat chairman V.S.R. Jegadish said 308 panchayat schools would get ‘Smart Classrooms’ in a phased manner.

Officials from various departments clarified the doubts of the participants. Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan, heads of 204 village panchayats, 11 district panchayat councillors and nine panchayat union presidents participated.