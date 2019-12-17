Local body polls: 5,237 nominations filed on last day

A total of 5,257 contestants submitted their documents on the last day of filing nominations for the rural local body polls in the district on Monday.
As many as 763 nominations were submitted for the post of village panchayat president, 906 for panchayat union members, 125 for district panchayat ward members and 3,463 for village panchayat ward members.
Large crowds were seen outside Madurai East panchayat union office on the last day as supporters of candidates greeted them with garlands and cheered them after they filed their nominations.
Prominent members of various political parties - V.V. Rajan Chellappa of the AIADMK and Jeeva of Communist Party of India (Marxist) were present.
Collector T. G. Vinay held a meeting with officials. Scrutiny will be held on December 17 and the last day for withdrawal of nominations is December 19.
