Local body poll rivalry claims life of a candidate

MADURAI

In an election-related rivalry, K. Balraj (52), who lost the rural local body election to the post of president of Uthapuram panchayat near Usilampatti, allegedly assaulted to death another candidate, N. Muthiah (50), on Saturday.

Police said that both Muthiah and Balraj belonged to an upper caste, and Muthiah was the community leader. After both of them had filed their nominations, Balraj convinced Muthiah that two candidates contesting from the same community would split the community votes and wanted him to withdraw his candidature in favour of Balraj.

The police said that Muthiah claimed that he had already spent money for the election and promised to withdraw if he was compensated for the election expenses. Balraj gave him ₹15,000.

However, Muthiah later claimed that he could not withdraw his nomination as the last date for withdrawal was already over. But he campaigned for Balraj and sought votes for him. When the election results were announced, Balraj lost the poll to one Murugan of Melapatti.

On Saturday afternoon, Balraj, along with some of his supporters, went to the house of Muthiah and picked a quarrel with him, accusing Muthiah of not having kept his promise of garnering votes for him.

They insisted that Muthiah should return the money. As the quarrel turned into a scuffle, Muthiah fell unconscious and he was rushed to Elumalai Primary Health Centre, where he was declared dead.

Elumalai police have arrested Balraj and two others – Nachinuthu and Sivasomu – in this connection.