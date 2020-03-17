‘Local body poll candidates must reveal income, criminal antecedent’

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the State on a public interest litigation petition that wanted candidates contesting the local body elections in future to furnish details of not only their source of income, but also that of their spouses and dependants.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and G. Jayachandran sought the State’s response on the PIL petition filed by advocate B. Ramkumar Adityan of Thoothukudi, which also said that criminal records, if any, of the candidates must be published and circulated in media.

The petitioner said that the existing election affidavit must be amended to make it compulsory for the candidates to furnish their source of income along with that of their spouses and dependants.

Details of criminal cases, conviction in cases or pending cases against the candidates must also be submitted by them. Those details must be published in at least two Tamil dailies, the petitioner said.

Separate columns must be introduced in the affidavits so that these specifications could be marked, and the revised format must be uploaded on the official website of the State Election Commission from the forthcoming local body elections, the petitioner said. The case was adjourned by four weeks.