Loans distributed to SHGs

TIRUNELVELI

14 December 2021 21:26 IST

Women self-help groups functioning in the four districts received loans and welfare assistance in the functions organized in the district headquarters on Tuesday.

In all, 5,459 SHGs received loans and other welfare assistance worth ₹ 278.35 crore .

In Tirunelveli, Speaker M. Appavu handed over loans and welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 63.07 crore to 1,001 self-help groups in the presence of Collector V. Vishnu.

Advertising

Advertising

Tenkasi Collector S. Gopala Sundararaj and the MLAs handed over loans and other assistance to the tune of ₹50.16 crore to 1,190 SHGs.

In Thoothukudi, Minister for Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Anita R. Radhakrishnan and Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha handed over loans and welfare measure, worth about ₹ 64.69 crore to 1,374 women SHGs in the presence of Collector K. Senthil Raj.

Kanniyakumari Collector M. Aravind handed over loans and welfare assistance worth ₹ 100.43 crore to 1,894 SHGs.

Virudhunagar

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy on Tuesday distributed ₹ 105.05 crore by way of financial assistance through banks to 2,078 self-help groups for women.

Along with the MLAs, A.R.R.Srinivasan and S. Thangapandian, he gave away assistance worth ₹ 75,000 each to five SHGs for women from Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation camps.

The Collector said that the assistance was being given to the SHGs through Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women for social and economic empowerment of women through education, employment, economic development and self-reliance. The corporation was implementing its programmes through Tamil Nadu STate Rural Livelihoods Mission and Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihoods Mission.

Stating that former Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, formed the SHGs first in Dharmapuri in the country in 1989, the SHGs were given proper training and provided bank assistance for them to take up income generation activities for their socio-economic empowerment. A total of ₹ 104.79 crore was given to 1,910 SHGs and ₹ 14.30 lakh to 143 roadside vendors under Prime Minister's Self-Reliant India Scheme and ₹11.25 lakh to 25 SHGs under Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project.

District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihoods Mission, Project Director, Deivendran, District Lead Bank Manager, Pandiselvan, were present.