Loans distributed to SHG members

Madurai

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy distributed loans to the tune of ₹75.74 lakh to 1,082 members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) who are involved in door-to-door screening in rural areas, here on Friday.

The Minister said that while COVID-19 cases in urban areas were declining, the cases in rural areas were increasing. Hence, Mini COVID-19 Care Centres have been set up and 3,894 members of Self Help Groups were involved in door-to-door screening to find symptomatic persons.

Hence, to motivate the members of SHGs, the government was distributing loans.

The loans were offered to SHG members of Melur and Tirupparankundram blocks.

The continuous efforts of various government departments has helped bring down COVID-19 positive cases in Madurai, the Minister added.