Madurai

Loan for street vendors

Registered street vendors in the city were asked to apply for ₹ 10,000 loan under PM- SVANidhi scheme at the Corporation zonal offices. A release said street vendors can apply for the loan using their Aadhaar card. They can contact 84284 25000 for more details.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2020 5:52:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/loan-for-street-vendors/article32474495.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story