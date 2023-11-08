ADVERTISEMENT

Loadmen protest seeking increase in wages

November 08, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Loadmen staging a demonstration in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Members of the Loadmen Federation of Centre of Indian Trade Unions on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the TASMAC warehouse in Ramanathapuram as part of the State-wide protest demanding to increase the wages for unloading boxes at TASMAC warehouses.  

R. Sreedharan, district treasurer of the CITU loadmen unit, said, “We now get ₹ 5.50 for a box which was fixed three years back. Earlier, we got only ₹ 3.50 and to increase that to the current wage we protested.”  

“The current wage should be increased to ₹ 8. The liquor manufacturers should bear the wage,” he added.

Considering the increase in price of commodities, the wages should be increased accordingly, he added.

