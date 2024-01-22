GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Loadman in Madurai attacked, police on the lookout for three persons

Police said the attack was an attempted revenge killing, as the 28-year-old victim had been accused in the murder of a man in 2017

January 22, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons made an attempt on the life of a loadman, T. Tirukumaran (28) in Kamarajapuram, Madurai, on the night of Sunday, January 21, 2024. Police said this was an attempted revenge killing over the murder of a man, Bala, in 2017.

The loadman however, escaped with a cut injury on his head, and has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

Police said that Tirukumaran was accused in the murder of Bala in 2017, but was subsequently acquitted. On Sunday night, he was standing near a tea stall, when A. Dilip Kumar (28) of Keeraithurai and two unidentified accomplices rushed towards him with sharp weapons. Dilip Kumar told his friends that it was Tirukumaran who had murdered his friend Bala and asked them to attack him. He also abused Tirukumaran in filthy language, police said.

Tirukumaran suffered cut injuries on his head. He blocked with his hand, an attack on his neck. As he raised an alarm, his relatives rushed to his rescue and the three attackers fled the scene.

A case has been registered and the police are on the lookout for the three persons.

