Load workers of two DPCs seek action against two officers for withholding wages of past 2 months

May 16, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Seeking action against officials of two paddy direct procurement centres (DPC) for holding back their wages, a group of load-men of these DPCs submitted petition to District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday.

The aggrieved load-men of the DPC at Keezhapaattam near Palayamkottai said, 10 load-men were working in this DPC for the past 10 years and handled 21,000 bags of paddy in the past two months. The government is giving them ₹10 for each paddy bag.

“Since these procured paddy bags were not taken to the godown on time due to recent rains and scorching sun, the paddy has lost weight. Citing this loss in weight due to natural reasons, the procurement officer of the DPC is refusing to give us wages. Though we requested him on several occasions to disburse it, he refuses. Hence, the Collector should instruct the official concerned to disburse the wages at earliest for the bags we handled,” said S. Thalavai, a load-man and supervisor of the Keezhapaattam paddy direct procurement centre.

Pressing the same demand, another group of load-men attached to the Kunnaththur paddy direct procurement centre also submitted their petition. They said the procurement centre officer was holding back the wages for the 21,400 paddy bags they had handled in the past two months. The load-men of both paddy procurement centres alleged that the procurement officers were attempting to misappropriate their wages by leveling “false allegations” against them.

Meanwhile, people from Maavadi Kulaththukkarai near Thatchanallur on the Tirunelveli outskirts submitted a petition seeking proper registration of the land in their names.

The petitioners said they had built houses on the free house sites they were given in 2007. When they wanted to register their lands by executing proper document, they were told that the land could not be registered in their names. Hence, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned to register the lands in their names, the petitioners said.