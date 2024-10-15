ADVERTISEMENT

Load man electrocuted in Madurai

Published - October 15, 2024 07:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 61-year-old load man, M. Pandi, was electrocuted when he accidentally touched an electric pole at Obulapadithurai in Madurai on Monday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the deceased from Kamarajapuram was working as a load man. When he parked his tricycle near an electric post, he accidentally touched it.

As electricity was passing through the pole, he suffered a severe electric shock and fell unconscious. He was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police said the wet condition of the pole due to rain that lashed the city since Monday morning could have led to the accident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vilakathoon police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US