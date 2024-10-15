Load man electrocuted in Madurai

A 61-year-old load man, M. Pandi, was electrocuted when he accidentally touched an electric pole at Obulapadithurai in Madurai on Monday afternoon.

Police said the deceased from Kamarajapuram was working as a load man. When he parked his tricycle near an electric post, he accidentally touched it.

As electricity was passing through the pole, he suffered a severe electric shock and fell unconscious. He was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police said the wet condition of the pole due to rain that lashed the city since Monday morning could have led to the accident.

Vilakathoon police are investigating.