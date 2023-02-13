HamberMenu
Load man assaulted at Paravai vegetable market

February 13, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old-year load man, C. Yovan of Kalathupottal, was critically injured in an assault by two other workers, Nitish Kumar (23) and his brother Sanjay Kumar (22), at Paravai vegetable market in the early hours of Monday.

Police said Yovan recently sent an inappropriate message to Sanjay Kumar’s wife, and after that he did not come to the market for a couple of days. When the brothers saw him at the market on Monday morning, they questioned him over the message he had sent to the woman.

When Yovan retorted to them, the angered brothers repeatedly attacked him on the face with stones and dumped him in a water stream at around 5 a.m. Later, he was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in a critical condition. Koodal Nagar police have secured Nitish Kumar and are on the lookout for Sanjay Kumar.

