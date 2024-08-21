GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Load deflection test conducted on vertical lift of new Pamban rail bridge

Published - August 21, 2024 09:43 pm IST - Rameswaram

S Sundar
Load deflection test held on the new Pamban rail bridge on Wednesday.

 Load deflection test on the newly-built centre span of new Pamban rail bridge was held with a goods train here on Wednesday. 

After having tested the track on the approach to the vertical lift span in the past, the officials of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, which is executing the mega project, conducted the load test in association with Structural Engineering Research Centre, Chennai.

RNVL Chief Project Manager, II, T.K. Padmanaban, oversaw the testing process.

“We used 11 wagons, each weighing 80 tonnes, with twin locomotives on the bridge. The load test was done with multiple runs at different speed levels of 10 kmph to 60 kmph,” said a consultant to RVNL, S. Anbazhagan. 

The test run has proved the load bearing capacity of the 72.5-metre-long centre span, he added. 

The testing which started around 11 a.m. went on upto 5 p.m.

“This is one of those tests that needs to be conducted and its report would be submitted to Commissioner of Railway Safety before his mandatory inspection of the bridge for his clearance to operate train services,” Mr. Anbazhagan said. 

