LKG student killed as auto overturns

Auto driver attended a mobile phone call while driving the vehicle

A four-year-old boy died and seven other children sustained injuries when an overcrowded autorickshaw, in which they were going to different schools, overturned near Seythunganallur in the district on Monday.

Police said the autorickshaw, after taking students from Oothupparai, Muthalankurichi and Vasavappapuram, all villages around Seythunganallur, was proceeding to the schools in Palayamkottai. Even as the autorickshaw was crossing Thenpandi Sastha Temple, driver Raju of Nattarkulam lost control of the vehicle that overturned.

The children got trapped under the autorickshaw. The passers-by rescued seven children and sent them to hospital. However, four-and-a-half-year-old R. Selva Naveen of Oothupparai, an LKG student, died on the spot.

Murappanadu police have registered a case and are on the lookout for Raju, who ran away from the spot after the accident.

The injured children told them that Raju attended a call on his mobile phone while driving the auto, which could be the reason for the accident, the police said.