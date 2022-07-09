Livestock sale not as expected, say traders on Bakrid eve

Ahead of Bakrid, the livestock sale in Ettayapuram shandy was not as expected, said merchants here on Saturday.

Though the shandy was filled with a large turnout of buyers and sellers from as early as 5 a.m., the turnover was not as expected, the merchants said.

After the lockdown due to COVID-19, the business at the shandy here, considered to be one of the biggest in southern districts, normally sees buyers and sellers from far away places. The merchants, who would bring their cattle including goats, would utilise the festivals around to sell and return home with satisfaction.

However, post COVID-19, the business has not been encouraging, said S. Shahul Hameed from Tenkasi district. He said that the arrivals were very poor. There were very less takers for high breed varieties of livestock cattle. According to estimates, there were close to 5000 goats up for sale in the shandy.

The managers at the shandy said that there was a business turnover of Rs 3 crore, which was far less by at least Rs 2 crore. Earlier, during eve of Ramzan, Deepavali or Pongal and Bakrid, the cattle growers from Dindigul, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Theni etc would participate in big numbers and the sale would touch above Rs 5 crore. However, there was very little demand and participation was far from satisfaction, they added.

The shandy was open since last week and the prices remained the same despite Bakrid, which falls on Sunday, they said.