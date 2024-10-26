GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Livestock census starts in Madurai

Published - October 26, 2024 09:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

As the Union Ministry has launched the 21st livestock census to know the precise data of the livestock in the county for helping the government frame policies for ensuring health security of animals, the enumeration was started in the district from Friday.  

As per an official release, a total of 234 personnel, including assistant doctors and livestock inspectors, will be carrying out the census for the next four months.  

The Animal Husbandry Department has asked the public to provide details of the cows, goats, dogs, cats, chicken, duck, pig, etc., at their respective places to the personnel visiting their houses.

