Liver transplantation to begin at GRH in six months

MADURAI

The Government Rajaji Hospital will begin liver transplants in the next six months, according to Dean K. Vanitha.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, she said several patients were coming to the hospital with liver-related problems.

Since the start of the new Surgical Gastroenterology department at the Super Speciality Ward in the GRH, S. Padmanabhan, Head of the department, said that they had dealt with over 400 cases.

“One such case was of a 60-year-old patient from Bodi, who came after consulting at several private hospitals in and around Madurai after complaining of abdominal pain, hunger and weight loss. After performing tests, we discovered that the patient had a tumour in his liver through preoperative diagnosis. The tumour was indeed large and successfully removed eight days ago,” Dr. Padmanabhan said.

He said the operation which lasted over six hours saw usage of expensive and technically advanced equipment.

“Through a 3-D laparoscopic surgery, we could detect and remove 60% of the liver and the gall bladder. The rest is healthy. The tumour weighed 6.5 kg,” he said.

He said that such cancer was caused because of excessive drinking, obesity, the presence of fatty liver disease as well as Hepatitis B and C.

“Usually, chemotherapy and radiology are not effective. Only surgery works,” he added.

Dr. Vanitha said the anaesthesiology department worked in tandem with the surgical gastroenterology department to ensure the operation was successful.

She added that works were under way to set up a wing to treat transgenders and a skill development unit near the trauma care centre.