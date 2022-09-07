Livelihood centre launched

Special Correspondent
September 07, 2022 18:16 IST

THENI

The SELCO Foundation in association with NABARD has implemented solar powered livelihood centre and tailoring unit at NABARD Rural Mart Chinnamanur on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the project is provided with cold pressed oil mill, spice pulveriser, instant wet grinder, papad making machine and flour mill at Ottaipatti. The tailoring unit is an eco-friendly building with toilet facility. It has 10 industrial sewing machines with lights and fans, which runs in solar power at Appipatti village, Chinamanur.

