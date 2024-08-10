Live rendition by music college students entertain rasikas at Tamil Isai Sangam

On the fifth day of the golden jubilee celebrations of Tamil Isai Sangam, teachers and students of Rani Lady Meyammai Achi Tamil Music College, Madurai, performed a live orchestra and Bharatanatyam under the guidance of S. Mallika, Principal and coordinator.

The theme of the vocal renditions was based on the worship methods as described by Adi Sankara and they rendered songs in praise of Tamil Language Amuthe tamizhe and Azhage azhage ithuvum azhage, which was well applauded by the rasikas.

In the Bharatanatyam titled Sokkanadarum Meenakshiyum, the students performed Chokkanathar Kavuthuvam and Kaal Mari Adiya in praise of Lord Chokkanathar and Goddess Meenakshi. Devi Neeye Thunai and Gnanasambandar’s Tevaram describing Meenakshi Temple.

The prime time of the day witnessed Kuzhal Oothum Azhaga Kanna, a Bharatanatyam performance by eight students of Chennai Aradhana Dance School, under the guidance of Natyacharya Ambika S Bhuj, (direct disciple of Rukminidevi Arundale).

The programme started with an invocation song on Lord Vinayaga. Then the students in groups performed for Lalgudi Jayaraman’s varnam in Charukesi and concluded with Kalinga Narthana Thillana Chathura Madura Murali Mohana.

The students showcased their expressiveness, cultural awareness to the events in Lord Krishna’s life, collaboration and teamwork. The students were supported in vocal by Girish Menon, on Mridangam by Anilkumar, Nattuvangam by Gayatri, Violin by Durga Ganesh and on the flute by Arjun Ambattu.