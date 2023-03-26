March 26, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Madurai

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that literary works had the power to touch the minds of people and bring about change.

Speaking at the Vaigai Literary Festival that began here on Sunday, he said that upon instructions of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, five literary festivals were being held across the State where in literary giants would interact with teachers and students.

These festival celebrates not only the literary works, but also the authors, he said.

Minister for Registration P. Moorthi said that Madurai lead the way as it was the first district in which a book fair was organised other than Chennai. Similarly, the Mamadurai festival held a decade back has shown the way for the Government to hold literary festivals.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that the State Government has doubled the allocation for events to promote literary festivals from ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, renowned epigraphist V. Vedachalam, said that at least 16 inscriptions in Tamil Brahmi that revealed the ancientness of the Tamil language and Madurai were found on eight hillocks in the distict. “Even as temples which were 1,000 years old were declared as UNESCO’s world heritage sites in order to protect them, it is necessary to protect the inscriptions which are more than 2,000 years old”, he said.

“Though these inscriptions were religious in nature, they have to be looked beyond the religious lines in order to preserve the evidence of the ancientness of the Tamil language. These hillocks should be declared as group of world heritage sites,” Mr. Vedachalam said.

Responding to his remarks, Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, who addressed the festival, said that he had already taken up the issue with the Centre. “I have been reminding the Centre of this,” the MP added.

Besides, he acknowledged the need for archaeological excavation in the heart of Madurai city to provide a scientific proof for the city’s ancientness.

“We pleaded with the previous AIADMK government to allot at least a minimum of 10 square feet near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple to prove that the ancientness of Tamil civilisation and culture as per literature were true,” he said.

He expected that such a permission would be obtained to take up excavation in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan said that regional dialect in Tamil had unique words which reflects the feelings of the local populace. Stating that modern literature of the last three decades could reveal the lifestyle of common man in a vivid manner, he said that if such a style of writing was present in ancient times, it would have thrown more light on Tamil civilisation.

Director of Public Libraries K. Elambahavat, Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Project Director, DRDA, S. Saravanan, were among those who spoke.