Draft list of polling booths released

The draft list of polling booths in Madurai district for the 2017 local body elections was released by Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao here on Friday in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties.
According to the list, a total of 3,485 polling booths are in the district. A total of 1,995 booths are located in the rural local bodies while the remaining are in the three municipalities, nine town panchayats and Madurai Corporation.
Officials said that details of the polling booths would be displayed in all the local body offices. Public can raise objections, if any, by April 4.
After incorporating the feedback from the public, the final list will be released on April 7.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor