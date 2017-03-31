Draft list of polling booths released

The draft list of polling booths in Madurai district for the 2017 local body elections was released by Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao here on Friday in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties.

According to the list, a total of 3,485 polling booths are in the district. A total of 1,995 booths are located in the rural local bodies while the remaining are in the three municipalities, nine town panchayats and Madurai Corporation.

Officials said that details of the polling booths would be displayed in all the local body offices. Public can raise objections, if any, by April 4.

After incorporating the feedback from the public, the final list will be released on April 7.