List of reformed prisoners ready: Minister

Sudhakar P. August 04, 2022 18:12 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Life convicts, who have served their sentence in the jails across Tamil Nadu and got refined, will be pardoned and released after the Governor gives his assent, Minister for Law S. Raghupathi has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday after inspecting the cells in the Palayamkottai Central Prison, kitchen, handicrafts and industrial units and the crops being raised by the convicts, he said the inmates, who had been in the jail with a good conduct for a longer period, could be pardoned to facilitate their early release from the jail.

“A list of reformed inmates with good conduct is ready with all relevant details to be submitted to the court and the Governor for the mandatory approval. Once the Governor gives his assent, they will be released,” he said.

When asked about the possibilities of creating district court in the newly formed Tenkasi district and recruitment of civil judges, he said it would be done after getting the Madras High Court’s assent. He informed that recruitment of Grade II warders would be completed shortly to ensure adequate manpower in the prisons across Tamil Nadu.

On the alleged misappropriation of funds in Madurai Central Prison and ‘power theft’ in the prison and the quarters in Madurai, he, while terming it as “excess power consumption”, said the government had ordered a probe into these two issues and would take appropriate action based on the findings of the inquiry.

On Palayamkottai Central Prison, Mr. Raghupathi said the jail, which can accommodate 1,332 inmates, was housing 1,378 convicts and under-trials. Facilities like food, medical assistance, drinking water available here for the inmates were reviewed. The snacks, notebooks and the clothes, all being made by the inmates and sold through the jail’s outlet, had got good patronage from the public, thanks to good quality being maintained here.

He said the cramped prisons would be shifted from towns to sprawling areas on the outskirts with all facilities instead of repairing or constructing more buildings on the existing premises.

He said the Tamil Nadu Government would construct a fitting monument on Palayamkottai Central Prison premises where late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was lodged for 46 days in quarantine cell 5 after being arrested for his role in anti-Hindi agitation on February 18, 1965.

Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju were present.