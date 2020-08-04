Madurai

Tasmac workers demand protective gear

Madurai District Tasmac Workers Association, affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions, staged a demonstration here on Tuesday, demanding better protective gear.

They demanded face masks, gloves, thermal scanners and disinfectants. Zinc and multi-vitamin tablets must be distributed to boost the immunity of workers, they said. The corporation should treat workers who are infected with COVID-19 and test family members of all employees. Old price labels pasted on liquor bottles should be replaced. As public transport was suspended, all workers should be provided with petrol allowance, they said.

