Plea to ban sale of liquor in airports

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court Bench here seeking a direction to the State Government to cancel the licences granted for sale of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in airports as well as Army and Navy canteens situated within 500 metres from national as well as State highways.

When the case filed by a resident of Avaniapuram near here came up for hearing before a Division Bench of Justices A. Selvam and N. Authinathan on Tuesday, it ordered notice to the Home Secretary, Commissioner for Prohibition and Excise and Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) returnable in two weeks.

The petitioner had claimed that the officials had failed to act against sale of liquor in airports and the canteens for armed forces despite them falling under the prohibited distance of 500 metres, fixed by the Supreme Court recently, from national and State highways for sale of liquor in order to prevent road accidents.