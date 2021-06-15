Liquor shops reopen much to the joy of tipplers

Long lines of customers stood in front of TASMAC-run Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) retail outlets across Madurai district on Monday, as the shops reopened for business after several days of clsure due to COVID-19 lockdown.

In Dindigul, liquor bottles were sold out much to the disappointment of tipplers. Since liquor outlets in Karur and Tirupur districts, across the border, continue to be closed due to higher number of COVID-19 cases, tipplers from these two districts thronged the liquor outlets in Dindigul district.

In Theni district, people started standing in long queue in front of the liquor outlets long before the shops were open. A total of 4,984 cases of IMFL and 1,044 cases of beer were sold out through 93 outlets in Theni district.