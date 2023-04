Liquor outlets and bars will remain closed on May 1

April 28, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Dry day will be observed on May 1 to mark International Labour Day or May Day, Collector S. Visakan has said. According to a press release, all Tasmac-run IMFL retail outlets and Foreign Liquor (FL)-1/2/3, FL3A, FL3AA and FL 11 bars in Dindigul district will remain closed. The Collector has warned that any sale of liquor violating the order will invite penal action.

