April 28, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Dry day will be observed on May 1 to mark International Labour Day or May Day, Collector S. Visakan has said. According to a press release, all Tasmac-run IMFL retail outlets and Foreign Liquor (FL)-1/2/3, FL3A, FL3AA and FL 11 bars in Dindigul district will remain closed. The Collector has warned that any sale of liquor violating the order will invite penal action.