Liquor bottles destroyed as per court order

Madurai

Over 1600 liquor bottles that were seized and kept in the court property room at Vedasandur in Dindigul district were destroyed on Tuesday, in the presence of Judicial Officers and police as per the orders of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

The Bench had directed all Criminal Courts in the State to dispose of seized liquor bottles kept in court property rooms after four men in Vedasandur stole liquor from the property room.

The court took suo motu cognisance of the communication sent by State Public Prosecutor A. Natarajan who wrote to the Registrar (Judicial) on the need to dispose of liquor bottles kept in court property rooms to avert the possibility of such recurrence.

In the view of the closure of all Tasmac shops in the State amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the men stole the liquor.

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing in Dindigul had seized the huge consignment of liquor and produced it before the Judicial Magistrate, Vedasandur, following which it was kept in the property room.

The four persons involved in the offence were arrested and booked under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code. Out of the 1600 bottles, 1392 bottles were seized from a private farm and eight people were arrested for stocking illicit liquor.