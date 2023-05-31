ADVERTISEMENT

Liquor bar burgled

May 31, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons have burgled ₹ 58,000 from a bar attached to a liquor shop at Ayiraperi on Tuesday night.

Police said unidentified persons, who entered the bar attached to the liquor shop at Aayiraperi on Tenkasi – Old Courtallam Road on Tuesday night, had burgled ₹ 58,000 in cash, besides ransacking the bar and the CCTV cameras fitted there.

After the passers-by alerted the bar owner, bartender Vasanth filed a complaint with the Courtallam police, who have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US