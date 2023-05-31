Liquor bar burgled

Unidentified persons have burgled ₹ 58,000 from a bar attached to a liquor shop at Ayiraperi on Tuesday night.
Police said unidentified persons, who entered the bar attached to the liquor shop at Aayiraperi on Tenkasi – Old Courtallam Road on Tuesday night, had burgled ₹ 58,000 in cash, besides ransacking the bar and the CCTV cameras fitted there.
After the passers-by alerted the bar owner, bartender Vasanth filed a complaint with the Courtallam police, who have registered a case.
