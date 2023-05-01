Liquid biopesticide, biofertilizer and micronutrient mixture production units inaugurated

May 01, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Minister for Cooperation K.R. Periakaruppan, Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy and Minister for Food R. Sakkarapani inaugurated a liquid biopesticide and biofertilizer production unit and micronutrient mixture production unit in Eriodu near Dindigul on Sunday.

The units, located on the premises of the Integrated Biofertilizer Complex in E. Sithoor in Eriodu, were set up at a cost of ₹1.25 crore and ₹50 lakh respectively on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (TANFED).

According to a press release, the biopesticide production unit has a capacity to produce 50,000 litre of liquid biopesticide and biofertilizer per year while the micronutrient mixture fertiliser production unit can produce 2,000 metric tonne per year.

Crop-specific micronutrient mixtures such as cocomin, vegmin, nelmin, sugarmin and bananamin for coconuts, vegetables, paddy, sugarcane and banana respectively would be produced at the unit. They help increase yield and soil quality.

Mr. Periakaruppan said the fertilizers produced must be of high quality and be affordable for farmers. He added that steps would be taken to increase the production capacity in a phased manner as per the requirement.

The Minister said a meeting hall, a guest house, a vermicompost manufacturing unit equipped to produce 2,000 metric tonne of fertilizer per year at a cost of ₹1.4 crore and a storage godown with a capacity of 1,000 metric tonne would also come up at the complex.

The Ministers also distributed loans to the tune of ₹22.18 crore to 4,041 beneficiaries on the occasion.

Registrar of Co-operative Societies A. Shanmugasundaram, Dindigul MP P. Velusamy, MLAs I.P. Senthilkumar and S. Gandhirajan, Collector S. Visakan, TANFED Managing Director K.V.S. Kumar and others were present.