‘Link Aadhaar card with EPIC’

Special Correspondent TIRUNELVELI
August 22, 2022 21:15 IST

District Collector V. Vishnu has appealed to the voters to link their Electors’ Photo Identity Card (EPIC) with Aadhaar card.

In a statement, Mr. Vishnu said linking of EPIC with Aadhaar card was going on in Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri and Radhapuram Assembly constituencies as Block Officers were visiting every house to fill up Form 6 B to complete the process, if the voters wanted to do so.

Those who did not have Aadhaar card could submit their PAN card or any one of the 11 documents prescribed by the Election Commission of India.

Linking of EPIC with Aadhaar card was being done only to ensure sustained services to the voters. Those who could not submit these details to the Block Officers could link EPIC with Aadhaar card by visiting http://www.nvsp.in or by downloading Voters’ Helpline App from Google Playstore, Mr. Vishnu said.

