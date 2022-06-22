Lineman murdered

THOOTHUKUDI

A Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation worker was murdered even as he was in the office in the small hours of Wednesday.

The police said P. Anantha Pandi, 51, of KTC Nagar on Palayamkottai outskirts, who was working as a lineman in the Tangedco’s office at Vaithilingapuram near Nazareth, was on duty on Tuesday night. Unidentified persons, who entered the office after midnight, hacked him to death and locked the office. They escaped after keeping the key near the main entrance of the office.

When workers of this office came in the morning, the murder came to light. After they alerted the police, the body was sent to Sattankulam government hospital for a postmortem.

The police have registered a case.