Limited number of omni buses resumes operations

Madurai

A limited number of omni buses, which are registered in Tamil Nadu, resumed operations from the omni bus stand at Mattuthavani here on Friday.

A.Mydeen Basha, president, Madurai Omni Bus Owners Association, said that buses registered in northeastern states were functioning for the past few weeks.

“The buses registered in Tamil Nadu are seater buses. Only a limited number of buses registered in Tamil Nadu are functioning in Madurai,” he said.

A majority of omni buses were registered in Puducherry, which gives permit for sleeper buses. “These buses are expected to resume operations soon,” he added.

Although only a limited number of buses resumed operations on Friday, the patronage was very poor, said M. Balamurugan, an omni bus owner. “People are scared to travel in public transport due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

All the buses were completely disinfected and hand sanitisers were provided for all the passengers. “Since, there were very few passengers, it was easy to enforce physical distancing norms inside the buses,” he said.