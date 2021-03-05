Limitations of judges, court system must be realised: HC

Madurai
The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought a response from the Centre and the State in a petition that sought a direction for a plan to be put in place to rescue marine mammals in Ramanathapuram district.
However, the court observed that it must be acknowledged that judges leading the courts do not have the specialised knowledge in such areas for them to even suggest any steps to be taken in such regard.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice R. Hemalatha observed that the matters of the present kind ought to be pursued with the local administration of the State government. The administration should take the assistance of experts in the field to conduct studies. If the problem is perceived to be genuine, and then take appropriate action.
The court said that it must also be appreciated that in a less developed country with serious constraints on resources and with the basic amenities not available to a large section of the human population, it is for the administration to decide on priorities, the areas to focus on and the extent of expenditure to incur under various heads.
While advocates take up cases that may be near and dear to their hearts and philosophies, the limitations of judges and the court system must be realised and the autonomy available to the elected government should always be respected, the judges said and adjourned the hearing in the petition filed by R. Manibharathi of Madurai.
