‘Limit attendees at marriage hall to 50’

Corporation lists safety precautions for hall owners

Only 50 persons would be allowed to participate in a wedding inside a marriage hall, said Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan here on Thursday.

The Commissioner was addressing the owners of marriage halls in the city to sensitise them on the safety precautions that they need to follow to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Former Director of Public Health K. Kolandaisamy also participated in the meeting.

Hand washing facilities must be provided at the entrance of the hall. Everybody must wear face mask and undergo thermal screening before entering the hall, said Mr. Visakan.

Mr. Kolandaisamy said hall owners had been asked to place disinfectant floor mats at the entrance. Chairs must be placed six feet apart to maintain physical distancing. There must be sufficient number of exhaust fans and pedestal fans inside the hall. Windows should be kept open to ensure proper ventilation inside the hall. Safety precautions were to be strictly followed inside dining halls too, he added.

“It is noticed that COVID-19 infection spreads during weddings when human interaction is higher and at departmental stores where there is poor ventilation,” Dr. Kolandaisamy said.

The Commissioner said the hall owners must follow the rules issued by the government without fail. He urged them to buy medical kits from the Corporation and distribute them to their staff to boost their immunity.