April 21, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

Fire broke out in parts of Western Ghats closer to Srivilliputtur on Thursday night.

Lightning was said to have sparked the fire that destroyed some dry grass and shrubs in Peimalai Mottai, a peak near the town. However, following heavy rain on Friday, the fire got extinguished naturally, Forest Range Officer, Srivilliputtur, M. Karthik said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the repeater station of the wireless communication system was not damaged in the fire. Assessment of the damage to the flora could not be done due to the rain, he added.