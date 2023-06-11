ADVERTISEMENT

Lightning strikes youth to death while playing cricket in Aruppkottai

June 11, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

Lightning struck to death a 25-year-old youth, A. Manikandan, who was playing cricket on a ground along the by-pass road here on Sunday.

The police said that the deceased, hailing of Pannaimoondraippu, was playing cricket with his friends when suddenly the sky opened.

Rain was accompanied by lightning and thunder. The youth was struck by lightning and he collapsed on the ground at around 4.30 p.m.

He was rushed to the Government hospital here, where the doctor declared him brought dead.

Aruppukottai Town police are investigating.

