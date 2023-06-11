HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lightning strikes youth to death while playing cricket in Aruppkottai

June 11, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

Lightning struck to death a 25-year-old youth, A. Manikandan, who was playing cricket on a ground along the by-pass road here on Sunday.

The police said that the deceased, hailing of Pannaimoondraippu, was playing cricket with his friends when suddenly the sky opened.

Rain was accompanied by lightning and thunder. The youth was struck by lightning and he collapsed on the ground at around 4.30 p.m.

He was rushed to the Government hospital here, where the doctor declared him brought dead.

Aruppukottai Town police are investigating.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.