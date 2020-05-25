Madurai

Lightning strikes fireworks unit; two injured

Virudhunagar

Two persons sustained burn injuries following an explosion at a fireworks unit at Elayirampannai after lightning struck the raw materials storage room on Monday evening.

The police said that when the explosion took place, B. Karuppasamy (38) of Keezha Chellaiapuram and N. Dhanapal (56) were standing near the room.

While Dhanapal who was critically injured was admitted to Government Hospital in Sivakasi, the other injured was admitted to the Sattur Government Hospital.

Elayirampannai police are investigating.

