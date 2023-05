May 31, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Sivakasi

Waste materials dumped on the premises of a defunct sparklers manufacturing unit at Anuppankulam were destroyed by fire triggered by lightning strike on Wednesday night.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Sivakasi, led by its Station Officer, Venkatesh, rushed to the spot and put out the flames by spraying foam. The unit has remained locked for the last six months.

Lightning struck a room where sparklers were stocked. The fire then spread to the waste materials dumped nearby.