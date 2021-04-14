Madurai14 April 2021 18:28 IST
Lightning kills man, son
Aruppukottai
P. Senthurpandi (58) and his son, Rajesh (27), were electrocuted at Sukkalanathapuram under Pandalgudi police station limits near here on Wednesday.
The police said they had gone for grazing goats at Arunachalapuram when it started raining. The victims took refuge under a tree. Even as they were having lunch under a tree, lightning struck and both of them were electrocuted. Their bodies have been brought to the Government Hospital here.
Pandalgudi police are investigating.
