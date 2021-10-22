Lightning kills fisherman

A fisherman was struck dead by lightning even as he, along with his brother, was returning to the shore in the country boat on Friday morning.

Police said A. Antony Jesular, 29, of 50 Houses Colony in Vellaipatti near here and his brother Satish, 25, who had ventured into the sea in a fibreglass boat for fishing on Thursday night, were returning to the shore on Friday morning. When they were three nautical miles away from Vellaipatti, lightning struck Antony Jesular and he swooned.

On reaching the shore, Antony Jesular was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Tharuvaikulam Coastal Security Group police are investigating.