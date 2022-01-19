Lighthouse work at Dhanushkodi in final stage

The construction of a modern 50-metre-high lighthouse at Dhanushkodi, at a cost of ₹ 7 crore, is at an advanced stage and is expected to be completed soon.

The work began two years back. Besides providing navigational guidance to fishermen and vessels passing through the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Strait, the lighthouse would be a huge tourist attraction amidst the ruins of Dhanushkodi seashore. A visitors’ gallery that would give an aerial view of the beautiful beach and the sea and the ruins of 1964 cyclone to the tourists is coming up in the tall structure. Children play area and landscaping will provide additional attractions.

The lighting facility of the lighthouse will have a range for up to 20 nautical miles. Another speciality is that it would use clean energy as it would be electrified by solar power. Dhanushkodi lighthouse will be the fifth such facility in the coastal district of Ramanathapuram after Pasipattinam, Pamban, Rameswaram and Keelakkarai.

Coast Guard will have its radar facility at the lighthouse to improve its monitoring system on movement of vessels and fishing boats in the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Strait.