Light vehicle movement resumes on  Kodaikanal-Palani ghat road

R. Jayashree DINDIGUL
September 07, 2022 19:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Light vehicle movement resumed on Kodaikanal-Palani ghat road on Wednesday morning.

The ghat road had remained closed for vehicle movement since September 1 as a landslip occurred near Savarikkadu at 13th hairpin bend and minor damages were reported in various sections of the road.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Collector S. Visakan said authorities sprang into action and expedited works on a war footing. “Since the road had been made temporarily fit for use, we have permitted light vehicle movement. Soon, heavy vehicles will also be permitted to use the road and the progress is closely monitored,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app