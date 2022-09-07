Madurai

Light vehicle movement resumes on  Kodaikanal-Palani ghat road

Light vehicle movement resumed on Kodaikanal-Palani ghat road on Wednesday morning.

The ghat road had remained closed for vehicle movement since September 1 as a landslip occurred near Savarikkadu at 13th hairpin bend and minor damages were reported in various sections of the road.

Collector S. Visakan said authorities sprang into action and expedited works on a war footing. “Since the road had been made temporarily fit for use, we have permitted light vehicle movement. Soon, heavy vehicles will also be permitted to use the road and the progress is closely monitored,” he added.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2022 7:51:07 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/light-vehicle-movement-resumes-on-kodaikanal-palani-ghat-road/article65862168.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY